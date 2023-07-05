Madison fire crews responded to several firework fires

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department responded to seven fires stemming from firework use Tuesday night.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the first fire the department was called to was near the Woodman's Grocery store on Watts Road around 9:20 a.m. Mulch was smoking outside the store, and staff reported hearing and seeing fireworks in the area.
Three hours later, crews responded to a large patch of burning grass on Atticus Way. Schuster said there was a 20-foot square of burning grass, which a witness said was caused by children using sparklers. The fire was put out before the firefighters arrived, and crews educated the people on safe sparkler use.
Around 8:25 p.m., crews were dispatched to Maple Prairie Park for another grass fire. Three burnt patches with fireworks nearby were found.
An extinguished grass fire was reported on the city's east side on Old Camden Square around 9:45 p.m. Crews spoke to a person who said they had been lighting the fireworks. Schuster said the person was taught about city ordinances, and they said they wouldn't light any more fireworks.
Around 11 p.m., crews were dispatched to Elver Park for a trash can on fire. Schuster said crews extinguished the fire and found that all trash cans were "overflowing" with fireworks and firework packaging. Police officers cleared people from the area while fire crews picked up spent fireworks in the grass. Before leaving, fire crews soaked the trash cans to prevent further fires.
Another trash can fire was reported at Sycamore Park around 11:40 p.m. Schuster said it couldn't be confirmed if the fire was started by fireworks.
One last fire was called in around 12:35 a.m. on Winding Way near Blackhawk Road. Schuster said fire crews found discarded fireworks, and the trash can, trash and fireworks were "burned up." Crews used around 75 gallons of water to put out the fire, spread the ash and wet the surrounding grass.
Schuster said there were a few other fires suspected to be caused by fireworks, but it could not be confirmed.