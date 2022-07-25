Madison Fire Department: 3 families displaced in residential fire near Capitol

UPDATE (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department responded to a fire in an apartment unit of a three-story residential building.
Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said a resident of the building heard a smoke alarm and saw smoke coming from an upstairs unit.
Fire crews arrived at 10:25 a.m. and by 11:30 a.m. the bulk of the fire had been put out. They are controlling some smaller flames that had spread to the attic.
Schuster said no one in the fire effected unit was in the apartment at the time of the incident. But, three families have been displaced.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department is responding to a residential fire just east of the Capitol building Monday morning.
Dane County Communications received a call about a fire just after 10:15 a.m. on the 100 block of South Hancock Street.
Madison Fire Department is responding to the incident.
This is a developing story.