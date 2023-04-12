 Skip to main content
Madison Fire Department adds additional CPR, AED training courses

mfd cpr aed class

MADISON (WKOW) — As a result of high demand for free community CPR classes, the Madison Fire Department has added two additional courses. 

The Madison Fire Department added a course in May and another in June. 

The CPR classes are 90 minutes long and teach the key elements of chest compressions and operation of an AED.

The fire department previously said it's hoping the class helps people feel more confident in assisting someone experiencing cardiac arrest. 

You can attend the class for free, all you have to do is register in advance. 

