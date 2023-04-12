Madison Fire Department adds additional CPR, AED training courses

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected This Afternoon... .Very warm, windy, and dry conditions will support critical fire weather conditions across all of southern Wisconsin this afternoon into the early evening hours. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPERATURES, GUSTY SOUTHWEST WINDS AND VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN WISCONSIN... * AFFECTED AREA...Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth, Racine and Kenosha Counties. * WIND...Southwest 15 to 20 MPH gusting to 30 to 35 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 23 to 27 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the lower 80s. * IMPACTS...Caution is advised when using outdoor fires and equipment that causes sparks. Make sure all outdoor fires are extinguished properly, and consult your local DNR office for possible burn bans. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&