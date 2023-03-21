Madison Fire Department appoints new fire marshal

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department appointed a new fire marshal: Bill Sullivan.
According to the city of Madison, Sullivan's interest in the fire service began at a young age.
He attended Eastern Kentucky University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in fire and safety engineering technology.
Sullivan joined the Madison Fire Department in 2007 and has served as the department's fire protection engineer for the past 16 years.
As fire marshal, Sullivan will oversee the Madison Fire Department's Fire Prevention Division, which is responsible for fire and elevator code enforcement, community education and new construction plan review.
Sullivan shared his top goal in the position will be community risk reduction.
