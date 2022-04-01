Madison Fire Department chief retires after 32 years of service

MADISON (WKOW) -- Fire Chief Steven Davis of the Madison Fire Department will be retiring Friday after 32 years of service to the community, according to a blog post by the City of Madison Fire Department.
Davis wanted to be a firefighter from a young age, saying it was a calling that never went away.
“It’s all I’ve ever wanted to do,” Davis said. “Fire trucks are big and they’re loud and they’re stinky, but they’re also a symbol of peace, comfort, relief. When people see a fire engine pull up, they know things are going to be okay. There’s something very romantic about that.”
Davis began working for the Madison Fire Department on August 21, 1989. In his early career, he was a firefighter, paramedic and training officer.
“Probably my favorite time in my career was the time I was a paramedic,” Davis said. “Every day it brought a new challenge, and it was fun to make such a difference in somebody’s living room each and every day.”
Davis' career had common themes of training and team development, with Davis teaching others and improving the department no matter his position. According to the post, Chief Davis also helped begin many new initiatives and ideas that solidified the Madison Fire Department's reputation as one of the most progressive departments in the nation.
Despite all of the department's accomplishments, in his time as chief, Davis commented that he was most proud of how the department grew emotionally, pointing to the untimely deaths of Lieutenant K-Tal Johnson in 2006, Firefighter/Paramedic Richard Garner in 2018, and Apparatus Engineer Todd Mahoney in 2019 as watershed moments for the department.
“When you lose a member in the line of duty, or you lose an active-duty member, it really does have a long-lasting impact on the organization,” Davis said. “If there’s a silver lining, I would say it’s that these moments really bring people closer together and people look out for each other more.”
The Madison Fire Department took the mindset to heart, working with Fire Fighters Local 311 to create the Peer Support Program in 2018 to normalize the tending to emotional well-being of first responders. The program was readily accepted by department personnel and is regularly used to this day.
As he neared retirement, Davis reflected on his legacy, inspired by former Fire Chief Ed Durkin who hired the first commissioned woman to the department in 1980, and Davis worked to bring diverse voices to the department to create equitable change. As the youngest person in many of his positions and the youngest person in department history to achieve the rank of lieutenant at age 30, Davis said that he identified with the marginalized people.
“As a young person in this career, you feel marginalized,” Davis said.
With this in mind, he facilitated improving the department's hiring and promotional processes and having a wider array of uniform and equipment sizes for personnel.
As he passes the torch to future chief Chris Carbon, Davis is optimistic about the department's future.
“I think Chief Carbon is going to bring a lot of fresh ideas on community involvement, staff retention and recruitment, and really getting the fire department out there in the community,” Davis said. “I’m excited to see where the CARES program goes; it’ll be neat to see him take that to a whole other level.”
Even though he looks forward to enjoying time with his family without having to worry about an emergency that may take him away, he said that retirement may "be a bit of a challenge."
"“In the last six months I’ve tried to re-imagine Steve Davis, and for some reason I still imagine me riding a fire truck," he said.
Davis will close his career with a ride home aboard Tiller 1, a romantic conclusion for someone that has spent so long in love with fire trucks.