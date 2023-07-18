Madison Fire Department investigating west Beltline building fire as arson, connected to deadly crash

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department is investigating a commercial building fire as an arson, according to an MFD spokesperson.

Cynthia Schuster said the fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. off West Beltline Highway near Seminole Highway.

Crews arrived to find heavy fire at the front of the building, but knocked the fire down soon after.

No injuries were reported, and traffic was impacted as crews responded.

Madison fire investigators remain on scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire. However, investigators believe it was an arson. Madison Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are helping with the investigation.

Schuster said investigators believe the arson is connected to a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on the Beltline shortly after the fire.

When 27 News crews arrived at the scene around 7:20 a.m., there were no more flames.

This is a developing story.