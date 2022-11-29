Madison Fire Department looks for community members to serve on interview panel

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department is asking for your help as they try to hire firefighters and EMTs.
The department is looking or community members to serve on upcoming firefighter/EMT interview panels. Those who participate will be paired with a chief officer and active-duty firefighter/EMT or paramedic.
There are four days of interviews, taking place on January 4-9 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fire department prefers community members participate in all four days but can accommodate for scheduling conflicts.
Those interested should reach out to Division Chief Paul Ripp at pripp@cityofmadison.com by December 16.