Madison Fire Department looks for community members to serve on interview panel

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department is asking for your help as they try to hire firefighters and EMTs. 

The department is looking or community members to serve on upcoming firefighter/EMT interview panels. Those who participate will be paired with a chief officer and active-duty firefighter/EMT or paramedic. 

There are four days of interviews, taking place on January 4-9 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The fire department prefers community members participate in all four days but can accommodate for scheduling conflicts. 

Those interested should reach out to Division Chief Paul Ripp at pripp@cityofmadison.com by December 16. 

