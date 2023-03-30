Madison Fire Department offering free CPR, AED training

MADISON (WKOW) — If you'd like to learn hands only CPR or how to use an AED, the Madison Fire Department can help.
The fire department is holding free monthly CPR and AED awareness trainings for the community. All you have to do is register in advance for the class.
The training teaches key elements of chest compressions and operation of an AED. The fire department says they're hoping the class helps people feel more confident in assisting someone experiencing cardiac arrest.
The 90-minute-long classes are currently scheduled for April, May and June — with more classes being announced soon.