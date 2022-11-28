Madison Fire Department rescues 2 who fell through Cherokee Lake ice

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department rescued two people who fell through ice on Cherokee Lake Saturday afternoon.
According to fire department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster, two people ventured out onto Cherokee Lake near Burning Wood Way, but they fell through the thin ice about 150 feet offshore.
The river's water was up to the pair's chests, and they were unable to get out.
The Madison Fire Department Lake Rescue Team used a Rapid Deployment craft to return them to shore for evaluation by paramedics. Schuster said neither needed transport to a hospital.
The department is using this incident to remind the public that local lakes and waterways are not yet ready for winter activities. Schuster said because of above-freezing temperatures, it may be a while before the ice is thick enough for ice fishing or other activities.