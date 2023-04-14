Madison Fire Department rescues missing diver from Lake Mendota

MADISON (WKOW) — Fire officials say a diver was rescued from Lake Mendota Friday morning.
Madison Fire Department official Scott Strassburg said MFD's water rescue team responded to Lake Mendota in the Shorewood Hills area around 9:20 a.m. for a report of a missing diver.
With help from several police departments and the Dane County Sheriff's Office, the diver was quickly found.
The diver was then taken to the shore and received medical care.
No further information on the diver's condition was immediately available.