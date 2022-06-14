 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Madison Fire Department responded to 61 service calls after storm

  • Updated
Madison Fire Department logo

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department responded to over 60 storm-related emergency calls Monday in the span of three and a half hours, according to spokesperson Cynthia Schuster. 

According to Schuster, most of the calls were reporting downed power lines as a result of fallen trees or branches. Due to the call volume, firefighters focused on assessing and addressing immediate hazards and setting up a perimeter until MGE technicians cleared the hazards. 

MFD also responded to an apartment on Wright Street that lost its roof, displacing at least 45 people.

But, storm damages weren't the only situations fire personnel were dealing with from 2:15 to 5:45 p.m. Schuster said the fire department also responded to a structure fire, an alarm investigation at a hospital, an elevator rescue, a carbon monoxide investigation and routine EMS calls. 

At one point, Schuster said all crews were assigned to various calls for service. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you