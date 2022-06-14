Madison Fire Department responded to 61 service calls after storm

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department responded to over 60 storm-related emergency calls Monday in the span of three and a half hours, according to spokesperson Cynthia Schuster.
According to Schuster, most of the calls were reporting downed power lines as a result of fallen trees or branches. Due to the call volume, firefighters focused on assessing and addressing immediate hazards and setting up a perimeter until MGE technicians cleared the hazards.
MFD also responded to an apartment on Wright Street that lost its roof, displacing at least 45 people.
But, storm damages weren't the only situations fire personnel were dealing with from 2:15 to 5:45 p.m. Schuster said the fire department also responded to a structure fire, an alarm investigation at a hospital, an elevator rescue, a carbon monoxide investigation and routine EMS calls.
At one point, Schuster said all crews were assigned to various calls for service.