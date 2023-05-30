 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND NORTH
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, and Waukesha.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production,
the air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as
asthma), children, older adults, and people who are active
outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Madison Fire Department responds to 3 fires potentially caused by cigarettes in a day

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison Fire Department logo

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department responded to three separate fires Saturday they say could all have been sparked because of improperly discarded cigarettes. 

In the morning, firefighters responded to a grass fire along eastbound I-90. A Wisconsin State Patrol officer had already started putting the fire out, and firefighters helped extinguish it completely. 

Around 1:20 p.m., several people called 911 to report black smoke coming from an apartment building on Dryden Drive. Upon arriving, firefighters found vinyl siding burning and put it out. The fire crew determined the fire began in a mulch bed and tree. A cigarette butt was found near the base of the tree. 

Then around 3:45 p.m., firefighters put out a woodchip fire by the Dane County courthouse. The department thinks the fire started from a discarded cigarette. 

Current dry weather conditions increase fire risk, so fire officials urge for all smoking materials to be discarded in a container that won't catch fire. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you