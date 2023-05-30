Madison Fire Department responds to 3 fires potentially caused by cigarettes in a day

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department responded to three separate fires Saturday they say could all have been sparked because of improperly discarded cigarettes.
In the morning, firefighters responded to a grass fire along eastbound I-90. A Wisconsin State Patrol officer had already started putting the fire out, and firefighters helped extinguish it completely.
Around 1:20 p.m., several people called 911 to report black smoke coming from an apartment building on Dryden Drive. Upon arriving, firefighters found vinyl siding burning and put it out. The fire crew determined the fire began in a mulch bed and tree. A cigarette butt was found near the base of the tree.
Then around 3:45 p.m., firefighters put out a woodchip fire by the Dane County courthouse. The department thinks the fire started from a discarded cigarette.
Current dry weather conditions increase fire risk, so fire officials urge for all smoking materials to be discarded in a container that won't catch fire.