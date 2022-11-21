Madison Fire Department responds to carbon monoxide alarm at west side home

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department (MFD) responded to carbon monoxide (CO) alarms sounding at a home on the city's west side early Saturday morning.
MFD spokesperson Bernadette Galvez said the department and Madison Gas and Electric responded around 2 a.m. to Whitacre Road to a report of CO alarms going off.
Fire crews arrived to find the residents of the two story, single-family home had already exited safely with no injuries.
The residents told MFD when the alarms initially sounded, they silenced them. But the alarms went off again, so they called 911.
According to Galvez, firefighters confirmed a resident shut the furnace off and then shut off the water heater. They also checked the outside vent, which was free of debris.
Galvez reported CO readings in the mid 50’s on the first floor, 70’s on the second floor, and 78 in the basement. These readings dropped across the house after positive pressure fans were used to ventilate.
The occupants were able to return to their home.
The fire department reminds the public to always have working CO alarms on each level of the home.
There are a number of items in homes that produce the dangerous gas. These items include small engines, stoves, lanterns, open flames, space heaters, fireplaces, gas ranges, water heaters, blocked chimneys, furnaces or running a car inside a garage.