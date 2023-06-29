Madison Fire Department seeks community members to serve on interview panel

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department is looking for community members to help interview upcoming firefighter and EMS candidates.
A news release from the fire department says they are introducing community panels as a way to give citizens a voice while seeking the best candidates to serve the city.
Community members who serve on these panels will be paired with a chief officer and a member of Fire Fighters Local 311.
The interviews will take place August 1-4 from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Monona Terrace Community & Convention Center.
The fire department asks that community members attend all four days if possible but are willing to accommodate schedule conflicts. Those interested should contact the Madison Fire Department at fire@cityofmadison.com.