Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 and Ozone which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge,
Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk,
Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both
PM2.5 and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults,
and children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and
consider avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else
should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Madison Fire Department seeks community members to serve on interview panel

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison Fire Department logo

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department is looking for community members to help interview upcoming firefighter and EMS candidates. 

A news release from the fire department says they are introducing community panels as a way to give citizens a voice while seeking the best candidates to serve the city. 

Community members who serve on these panels will be paired with a chief officer and a member of Fire Fighters Local 311. 

The interviews will take place August 1-4 from 7:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Monona Terrace Community & Convention Center. 

The fire department asks that community members attend all four days if possible but are willing to accommodate schedule conflicts. Those interested should contact the Madison Fire Department at fire@cityofmadison.com