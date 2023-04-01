Madison Fire Department still on scene, investigating cause of large structure fire on Park Street

MADISON (WKOW) -- Crews from the Madison Fire Department continue to put out hot spots at the scene of a large structure fire on S. Park St. Saturday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the department said firefighters will be at the scene throughout the night. They said All Metals Recycling provided MFD with equipment and personnel to help dig through debris to expose hot spots.
The fire started Friday night, and all lanes of Park St. were closed for several hours as crews responded.
2:01+6 Park Street partially reopened as Madison firefighters continue to deal with persistent fires
Saturday afternoon, MFD said investigators are looking into what caused the fire. An MFD spokesperson said no one died in the fire, and there haven't been any reports of injuries.
The S. Park Street's northbound lanes and some southbound lanes reopened Saturday. MFD is asking drivers heading south to use the left lane because a fire truck could be parked in the right lane. The department is also asking drivers to slow down and move over for fire crews.
MFD is thanking the Dane County Public Safety 911 Communication Center, MGE crews, the Madison Police Department and the Salvation Army for their support and assistance during MFD's response to the fire.