Madison Fire Department's Firefighter Fun Day returns after six years of low budget, low staffing

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department's Firefighter Fun Day came back to the city for the first time since 2017.
The event encourages the community to meet the Madison Fire Department in a fun, relaxed environment.
The family-friendly event has not been held in past years due to funding and short staffing. But this year, local firefighters, paramedics, EMTs and police officers were there ready to connect with the people they serve.
"From these interactions of kids and people of all ages, it's a great thing to see," Reggie Williams, a Madison firefighter and paramedic, said. "It's what's missing, I think, in a lot of communities around the country."
MFD offered fire station and fire truck tours, games, food, beverages and music.
Williams said he's hopeful this event will also inspire both kids and adults to consider a career as emergency personnel.