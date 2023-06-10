Madison Fire Departments hosts Safety Saturday, educating people on the best practices

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department hosted its Safety Saturday on Capitol Square to educate the public on best safety practices.
The event educates people on making safe decisions, preventing injuries and encourages the use of safety devices like seat belts, bike helmets and smoke alarms.
More than 25 organizations, both private and public, help put on the event. The department said thousands of people come to it every year because of the attendance at the Dane County Farmers' Market. But they said they really hope to reach younger audiences.
"They're the ones that we want to reach, you know, as they're younger, how to be saved, how to prevent from getting hurt. So, I love this event, there's a lot of people so it's great," Bernadette Galvez, MFD's Community Education Officer, said.
She said the booths are interactive and family oriented.
"We always put up a vehicle for extrication. And that's a huge hit. We bring fire engines," Galvez said. "They all love it; you can see it and especially on the children's faces."
If you missed Saturday's event, you can still learn more about safety on the Madison Fire Department's website.