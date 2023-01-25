 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison Fire gives battery safety reminders after one catches fire at a UW-Madison dorm

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison Fire Department logo

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department has battery safety reminders after a fire caused an evacuation at a UW-Madison residence hall Tuesday evening.

Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the fire department responded to Cole Hall around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a battery fire in a dorm room.

When firefighters arrived, a resident had already used a fire extinguisher from the common hallway to put out the fire.

Schuster said the resident was studying when he noticed the fire. The e-cycle battery was in a box and wasn't being charged when the fire began.

After the incident, Schuster said there are a few precautions you can take when using lithium batteries:

  • Only purchase and use devices, batteries and charging equipment listed by a nationally recognized testing lab and are labeled accordingly.
  • Only use the battery and the charger that were designed for, and came with, the device.
  • Do not keep charging the device or device battery after it is fully charged.
  • Store e-bikes, e-scooters and batteries away from exit doors and anything that can get hot or catch fire.
  • Stop using the e-bike or e-scooter if the battery emits an unusual odor, changes in color, gives off too much heat, changes in shape, leaks, smokes or fails to keep a charge.
  • Do not put lithium-ion batteries in the trash. Recycling is always the best option. Find a vendor near you.
  • Only have repairs performed by a qualified professional.

Additional information and safety tips are available courtesy of the National Fire Protection Association