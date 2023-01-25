Madison Fire gives battery safety reminders after one catches fire at a UW-Madison dorm

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department has battery safety reminders after a fire caused an evacuation at a UW-Madison residence hall Tuesday evening.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the fire department responded to Cole Hall around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a battery fire in a dorm room.
When firefighters arrived, a resident had already used a fire extinguisher from the common hallway to put out the fire.
Schuster said the resident was studying when he noticed the fire. The e-cycle battery was in a box and wasn't being charged when the fire began.
After the incident, Schuster said there are a few precautions you can take when using lithium batteries:
- Only purchase and use devices, batteries and charging equipment listed by a nationally recognized testing lab and are labeled accordingly.
- Only use the battery and the charger that were designed for, and came with, the device.
- Do not keep charging the device or device battery after it is fully charged.
- Store e-bikes, e-scooters and batteries away from exit doors and anything that can get hot or catch fire.
- Stop using the e-bike or e-scooter if the battery emits an unusual odor, changes in color, gives off too much heat, changes in shape, leaks, smokes or fails to keep a charge.
- Do not put lithium-ion batteries in the trash. Recycling is always the best option. Find a vendor near you.
- Only have repairs performed by a qualified professional.
Additional information and safety tips are available courtesy of the National Fire Protection Association.