 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Madison fire officials suspect mechanical issue in Beltline garbage truck fire

  • Updated
  • 0
Truck fire blocks traffic on Beltline

A vehicle fire is blocking three lanes of the Beltline Thursday morning.

 Dani Maxwell

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department suspects a mechanical issue caused a garbage truck to burst into flames Thursday morning. 

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 18 near Agricultural Drive. The roadway reopened by 7:30 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

According to Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster, the truck was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. It took crews from Madison, McFarland and Cottage Grove to put it out. 

The driver, who Schuster was able to get out safe, told first responders the truck had just gotten out of the shop for air conditioning issues. While driving he noticed a smell from the exhaust in the cab, began to feel warm and noticed other drivers trying to get him to pull over. 

Schuster said after pulling over, the driver realized the truck was on fire. He said he heard an explosion while walking away. 

Schuster estimates it took over 2,500 gallons of water to put the fire out. 