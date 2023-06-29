Madison fire officials suspect mechanical issue in Beltline garbage truck fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department suspects a mechanical issue caused a garbage truck to burst into flames Thursday morning.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office says the fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 18 near Agricultural Drive. The roadway reopened by 7:30 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
According to Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster, the truck was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. It took crews from Madison, McFarland and Cottage Grove to put it out.
The driver, who Schuster was able to get out safe, told first responders the truck had just gotten out of the shop for air conditioning issues. While driving he noticed a smell from the exhaust in the cab, began to feel warm and noticed other drivers trying to get him to pull over.
Schuster said after pulling over, the driver realized the truck was on fire. He said he heard an explosion while walking away.
Schuster estimates it took over 2,500 gallons of water to put the fire out.