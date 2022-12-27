Madison Fire warns of dangers of carbon monoxide after 83 incidents this year alone

MADISON (WKOW) -- As we head into mid-winter, fire officials warn incidents involving carbon monoxide are going up. So, they're urging all residents to take certain precautions to make sure a carbon monoxide leak doesn't turn deadly.
"It's a fairly frequent call," Madison firefighter Bob Luling said. "And as many people know, it can be fatal. It can. It's toxic gas that we inhale, and it gets absorbed into our blood system."
Luling says the calls come in a lot more often than you may think. Officials say each year fifty thousand people visit the ER due to carbon monoxide poisoning.
400 people die every year.
In Madison alone, fire officials say they responded to 76 confirmed carbon monoxide incidents in 2021. This year, that number rose to 83.
Carbon monoxide, an odorless gas, is produced when fuels are produced in gas appliances. The danger comes when it builds up indoors due to blockages or some other cause.
"One of the problems we can see with the snow and the wind that we had is the drifting snow, and then that can block some of the vent pipes," Luling said.
That's why Luling and other experts say it's important to have a working carbon monoxide detector in your home, especially during the winter.
"If the detector sounds, leave your home immediately," Kanta Sircar of the CDC's Asthma and Community Health Branch said. "Make sure everyone is out of the house and call 911."
It's also important to put the detector in a specific location. Experts say the best place is just outside the bedroom so that it will wake you up if you're asleep when it goes off.
Another danger of carbon monoxide poisoning is that, at first, the symptoms appear flu-like; Headache, dizziness, weakness, confusion, upset stomach and vomiting are all common.
The CDC provides tips on how to stay safe from carbon monoxide.
They include:
- Get your home's heating system inspected every year.
- Never use a generator inside of your home or garage.
- Don't use a gas oven to heat your home.
- Make sure your batteries in your detector are replaced every six months.
Because otherwise, the consequences could be deadly.
"The biggest thing that we want people to remember is that you can't smell it, you can't see it," Luling said. "So, we can't detect that it's there unless we have an operating carbon monoxide detector in our home."