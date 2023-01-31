Madison firefighters discover smoldering fire after responding to carbon monoxide alarm

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison firefighters discovered a fire after responding to a carbon monoxide alarm on the near west side over the weekend.
Madison Fire Department Cynthia Schuster said crews responded to a home near Gilmore and Gregory Streets around 11:20 p.m. Saturday.
Schuster said homes in the area had a power surge and were without power, and many furnaces weren't working.
The homeowner told crews they'd been without heat and had been running four space heaters for six and a half hours.
Firefighters investigated and confirmed there was carbon monoxide on the second floor, and they also could smell burning wood.
Crews found burning plaster and smoke from the second-floor ceiling. They then found smoldering insulation and burning wiring in the attic space, along with some structural components that were burned through.
Crews extinguished the fires, and the residents found another place to stay due to the lack of heat and need for electrical repairs. Water was shut off to the home to prevent pipes from freezing before heat is restored.