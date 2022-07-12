Madison firefighters find elevated levels of carbon monoxide at apartment building

MADISON (WKOW) -- Firefighters aired things out at a west side apartment building Monday night after responding to a carbon monoxide alarm.
Crews got to the building in the 90 block of Kessel Court around 9:20 p.m.
A caller had noticed a smell and heard the alarm when they pulled into the underground parking garage.
Firefighters identified carbon monoxide levels up to 115 parts per million in the garage and also noticed the garage's exhaust fan wasn't working.
While they ventilated the garage with their own fan, firefights checked the stairwells and hallways of the apartments above. They found elevated levels of CO upstairs. There were no alarms sounding. Another crew responded to the building and helped ventilate the areas.
Firefighters did find some small natural gas leaks in some pipe fittings and called Madison Gas & Electric to respond.
Officials said they advised building staff to maintain good ventilation in the garage until the exhaust fan could be repaired.
Carbon monoxide levels were normal when firefighters cleared the scene.