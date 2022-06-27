Madison firefighters use 'purr-suasion' to rescue cat stuck on roof

MADISON (WKOW) — The City of Madison Fire Department rescued a cat stuck on the roof with a little "purr-suasion" Thursday afternoon.
Firefighters were approached by two people at an event at Owl Creek Park after 3 p.m. They were looking for help to get their cat that was stuck on the roof of a nearby building.
According to the release from the fire department, the cat was "in obvious distress" lying in the eaves gutter of the building.
Fire officials said they used a ladder from a truck and were able to go up to the cat, calm it, pick it up, and bring it back down.