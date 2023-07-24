Madison fire's hazmat team does training to prepare for real-life incident

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department's hazmat team recently did a full-scale training session to prepare for a real hazmat scenario.
Madison fire states hazardous material incidents are rare, but the station's Hazardous Incident Team (HIT) responds to incidents across the Dane County and greater southern Wisconsin area, so it needs to be ready at any time.
To stay practiced, Madison fire's HIT went to the now-vacant Clock Tower Officer Park on Odana Road earlier in July for a two-hour training session.
The scenario: HIT was dispatched after the business owner reported finding an unknown liquid and smelling an odor.
The HIT team enters the area in protective gear, searches for the scene and takes samples. Once the samples are identified, the team determines how to contain and neutralize the substance.
Once the substance is contained and neutralized, the HIT searches the area again to determine if the area is safe to return to.
The department wrote in a blog post that these trainings are important because they serve as continuing education and give new members a chance to get hands-on experience with the job.