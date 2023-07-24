 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL BUT FAR SOUTHWEST
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Tuesday. This advisory affects people living in the following
counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock,
Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Madison fire's hazmat team does training to prepare for real-life incident

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison fire's hazmat team does training to prepare for real-life incident

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Fire Department's hazmat team recently did a full-scale training session to prepare for a real hazmat scenario.

Madison fire states hazardous material incidents are rare, but the station's Hazardous Incident Team (HIT) responds to incidents across the Dane County and greater southern Wisconsin area, so it needs to be ready at any time.

To stay practiced, Madison fire's HIT went to the now-vacant Clock Tower Officer Park on Odana Road earlier in July for a two-hour training session.

The scenario: HIT was dispatched after the business owner reported finding an unknown liquid and smelling an odor. 

The HIT team enters the area in protective gear, searches for the scene and takes samples. Once the samples are identified, the team determines how to contain and neutralize the substance.

Once the substance is contained and neutralized, the HIT searches the area again to determine if the area is safe to return to.

The department wrote in a blog post that these trainings are important because they serve as continuing education and give new members a chance to get hands-on experience with the job.

Tags

Recommended for you