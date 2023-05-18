Madison food pantry receives $1.5M grant to kick-start expansion project

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County officials met Thursday to announce a major investment in a Madison food pantry.
Dane County is investing $1.5 million in The River Food Pantry to kick-start its expansion project, according to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
The food pantry plans to buy land and build a new location to support growing community needs.
“Lines at pantries across our community remain long, and I’m grateful for The River’s resilience to consistently work to put healthy, nutritious food on the table for so many families,” Parisi said. “All of this takes room for staff and volunteers to carry out their work. The River Food Pantry’s expansion project is much needed and will allow the organization to grow with our community.”
Executive Director of The River, Rhonda Adams, said the grant will make a big impact on the community, especially as the cost of living increases and publicly-supported food assistance programs decline.
“The county’s support will make a significant difference as we finalize plans for a new facility and will help us connect with more people who share our passion to alleviate hunger in our community,” she said.
The River Food Pantry needs $7.9 million to fund the project. That money will come from public-private partnerships.
A resolution to approve the funding is expected to be approved at Thursday evening's County Board meeting. The funds were made available through the American Rescue Plan Act.