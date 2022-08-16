Madison fraternity broken into over summer break

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department (MPD) is investigating after a fraternity house was broken into during summer break.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to the area of Langdon Street and N. Carroll Street around 10:30 a.m. on Monday.
Two roommates reportedly returned to Madison to find items missing from their rooms, with one finding that his window had been removed. Fryer said there was no sign of forced entry, and both roommates remember locking up their items before leaving for break.
Fryer said "clothing, electronics, cash and high-end sports memorabilia" were reported as missing. She said there could be additional victims as more residents return from break.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.