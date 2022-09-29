Madison fraternity house catches fire from unattended fire pit

MADISON (WKOW) — A fraternity house in downtown Madison caught fire overnight after an outdoor firepit was left unattended, according to the City of Madison Fire Department (MFD).
MFD spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said firefighters responded to reports of smoke and flames coming from the back of a house on Langdon Street shortly before 1 a.m.
She said firefighters found an outdoor fire pit with smoldering debris on a deck, and the wood decking under the pit was charred and smoldering.
The house's residents said they used the fire pit the previous night but "thought the fire had been extinguished."
No one was injured or displaced as a result of this incident.
Schuster reminds the public that, in accordance with city ordinance, fire pits are only to be used at least 15 feet away from buildings and are not to be used on combustible decks, porches, or patios. Only clean, dry wood may be burned, and the fire pit should be supervised at all times by a responsible adult.