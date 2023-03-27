Madison garage fire causes $20K in damages

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department extinguished a garage fire before it reached the attached home over the weekend.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said crews responded to a home on Agnes Drive near Keating Terrace around 10 a.m. Sunday morning for multiple reports of a fire in an attached garage.
On the way to the scene, crews saw smoke rising from the garage. Crews arrived to find black smoke showing from three sides of the garage.
Crews made sure the home's occupants were safe and outside, then began fighting the fire.
Schuster said the fire started in the back of the garage due to improperly discarded smoking materials. She said the fire caused about $20,000 in damages, including ceiling drywall, wood framing and several items in the garage.
She said the fire was caught quickly enough that the residents weren't displaced and the fire didn't spread to the home.