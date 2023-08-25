Madison Gas and Electric no longer experiencing phone outage

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Gas and Electric is no longer experience a phone outage.
MGE states its phone carrier said the issue was due to a "major statewide issue."
MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Gas and Electric reports it is experiencing problems with its phone system, according to a company spokesperson.
Anyone with an electric or natural gas emergency should call 911.
The spokesperson said MGE is working to resolve the situation as quickly as possible.
An update will be given when the issue is resolved.