Madison gives moving recommendations as thousands move out of downtown

MADISON (WKOW) -- Unwanted goods are already starting to pile up on the curb in downtown Madison as thousands of residents get ready to move to their new homes.
A large number of these people are UW-Madison students. The city of Madison reports about 35,000 students will move out around Aug. 15, which is roughly equivalent to the population of Sun Prairie.
To soften the pain of moving and keep clutter off the streets, the city is encouraging residents to figure out what can be donated ahead of time and what to do with their larger items.
More information about August Moving Days is available online.
Donating Used Items
For things that are still usable, the city encourages dropping them off at one of Madison's many thrift stores. Some stores will even come to a home at now cost and pick up the items.
By donating or reselling items, it helps people who need them and keeps unnecessary waste out of landfills, according to the city.
A list of resale and thrift stores is available on the city's Street Division page.
Throwing Away Large Items
People who live in the student move-out area who want to get rid of items like furniture, rugs, shelves and other things don't have to fill out a work order or pay a fee between Aug. 7 and Aug. 18. The appropriate items can simply be dropped on the curb.
Filling out a work order and paying a fee is still required for some items like microwaves, TVs and air conditioners.
Those who live outside the student move out area or who don't have their items collected before Friday, Aug. 18 need to complete a work order before the items are set out for pickup.
Large items can also be thrown away at drop-off sites for free.