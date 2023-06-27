Madison gives recommendations on how to protect trees during spongy moth outbreak

MADISON (WKOW) -- The city of Madison is giving the community recommendations on protecting trees from invasive spongy moth caterpillars.

Spongy moth outbreaks are happening around the state and in Madison, according to the DNR.

The invasive caterpillars can defoliate trees, which puts the plant under stress in an already dry summer. Additionally, the hairs on the caterpillar's body can cause skin and respiratory irritation.

To help protect your trees, the DNR recommends installing burlap skirts around their trunks. The DNR has a short video that shows how to install one and kill the caterpillars.

Madison foresters also recommend reducing other stressors to trees so they're better able to survive any spongy moth damage. For example, make sure the tree gets enough water and avoid pruning it.

“Think of a tree dealing with spongy moth caterpillars like a person with a cold,” said City of Madison Forester Ian Brown. “When you are sick, you want to be sure you’re getting plenty of rest and eating well to give yourself the best opportunity to recover.”

To prevent further spongy moth outbreaks, the DNR recommends destroying egg masses. The masses are usually seen from mid-October to mid-April. They look like a fuzzy brown patch and are often seen on tree trunks, but they can also be found under picnic benches, on sheds and other flat surfaces.

The city says destroying egg masses has a significant impact on the spongy moth population, as destroying a single mass can prevent 600 to 1,000 eggs from hatching in the spring.

Anyone with questions about spongy moths and other forestry concerns can contact the Madison Urban Forestry Department at 608-266-4816 or at forestry@cityofmadison.com.