 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects all of southern and
south central Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from
north-to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations
at the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Madison gives recommendations on how to protect trees during spongy moth outbreak

  • Updated
  • 0
Spongy moth caterpillar

MADISON (WKOW) -- The city of Madison is giving the community recommendations on protecting trees from invasive spongy moth caterpillars.

Spongy moth outbreaks are happening around the state and in Madison, according to the DNR

The invasive caterpillars can defoliate trees, which puts the plant under stress in an already dry summer. Additionally, the hairs on the caterpillar's body can cause skin and respiratory irritation. 

To help protect your trees, the DNR recommends installing burlap skirts around their trunks. The DNR has a short video that shows how to install one and kill the caterpillars

Madison foresters also recommend reducing other stressors to trees so they're better able to survive any spongy moth damage. For example, make sure the tree gets enough water and avoid pruning it.

“Think of a tree dealing with spongy moth caterpillars like a person with a cold,” said City of Madison Forester Ian Brown. “When you are sick, you want to be sure you’re getting plenty of rest and eating well to give yourself the best opportunity to recover.”

To prevent further spongy moth outbreaks, the DNR recommends destroying egg masses. The masses are usually seen from mid-October to mid-April. They look like a fuzzy brown patch and are often seen on tree trunks, but they can also be found under picnic benches, on sheds and other flat surfaces.

The city says destroying egg masses has a significant impact on the spongy moth population, as destroying a single mass can prevent 600 to 1,000 eggs from hatching in the spring. 

Anyone with questions about spongy moths and other forestry concerns can contact the Madison Urban Forestry Department at 608-266-4816 or at forestry@cityofmadison.com.

Tags

Recommended for you