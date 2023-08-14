 Skip to main content
Madison gives recommendations on how to stay safe during flooding

  • Updated
September 2018 flooding on East Washington Avenue in downtown Madison.

 By Dan Plutchak

MADISON (WKOW) -- With a flood advisory in place for much of the 27 News viewing area, the city of Madison is reminding residents how they can stay safe during flooding.

There are several ways residents can prepare for flooding. 

First off, clear essential belongings from basement or lower levels of your home. Similarly, move objects off the floor and elevate them.

Bring outdoor belongings inside, and check drains and gutters to be sure they're clear from debris.

Additionally, homeowners should learn where their electrical, water and gas mains are in their homes so they can be shut off in case of an emergency. If it seems a home will flood significantly, turn off water, gas and electrical services.

Free sandbags are also available to help prevent flooding. 

Finally, the city asks residents to "turn around, don't drown." This means everyone should avoid walking or driving through floodwaters. If caught in floodwaters, act quickly to save yourself, not your belongings.

Stay up to date on current weather conditions with 27 News.

