Madison groups encourage people to vote early in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- You have at least another week to vote early in most Wisconsin municipalities. So far, the Wisconsin Elections Commission reports more than 397,000 ballots have been cast either by mail or in person.
In Madison, several groups including the NAACP of Dane County and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, held a "Vote Early Day" celebration outside the Madison municipal building.
They spoke about the challenges women and people of color have had to overcome to earn the right to vote and encouraged everyone to exercise that right early.
"This is what we should be proud about when people come together," said Greg Jones with the NAACP. "To not only vote early, but to continue that through November 8, we meet the demand that President Johnson talked about Martin Luther King talked about, and this group today stands for."
Early voting runs through November 6 unless you're not currently registered. Then you have until November 4.
You can go online to register to vote and find your polling place.