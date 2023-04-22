'Madison has such great parks': Volunteers clean up area parks in honor of Earth Day

MADISON (WKOW) — In honor of Earth Day, many gave the earth a little extra love Saturday.
Volunteers in Madison headed to Elver Park to clean up trash.
Over the years, they said they have cleaned up everything from tires to shoes, and this year, they found a vacuum in the pond.
“We always find something cool in the pond. But the vacuum cleaner was definitely special,” Lina Haag, volunteer, said.
The group hopes their effort inspires others, including new volunteers, who can learn lifelong skills.
“I think it's a great opportunity for the kids to, you know, to come and help clean up the park, you know, especially since it's a place that they come and play a lot. And, you know, they can see, you know, by picking up the garbage that maybe they shouldn't throw the garbage out when they're here playing,” Kimberly Moucha, volunteer, said.
Volunteers also helped clean other Madison parks.
"Madison has such great parks that are free to everyone to use, and that I hope that when people come out and use it that they think about Mother Earth," Moucha said.