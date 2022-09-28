Madison Heart Walk to raise money for the American Heart Association

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Heart Walk is gearing up for another yearly event.
It's planned for Saturday, Oct. 8 at Warner Park in Madison. Gates open at 7:45 a.m. And the fun begins at 8 a.m.
Wednesday on Wake Up Wisconsin, the Madison Heart Walk co-chairs stopped by to talk about what's planned.
"It's in-person, we're all excited to be together, and celebrating those that have lived and survived heart disease, strokes," said Dawn Mortimer.
It's also to remember those who have passed away. Dawn recently lost her mother to cardiovascular disease, so she's walking in her honor at this years event.
Funds raised at the Heart Walk support the American Heart Association's mission to keep hearts healthy and strong.
Click HERE to learn more or to register ahead of time.