Madison Heart Walk works to spread awareness, save lives

MADISON (WKOW) -- Over 1,000 people walked for a cause that is both close to and beneficial for their hearts at Warner Park in Madison Saturday.
The American Heart Association's Madison Heart Walk encourages everyone to become champions of heart health through CPR training, regular checkups and living a healthy lifestyle.
Sunita Murthy, Development Director for the Madison Heart Walk, has a personal connection to the walk.
"I did lose my mother in 2020. She did have heart surgery bypass. And, my father's had a couple of bypass surgeries as well," Murthy said.
Because of this, Murthy said she began participating and working for the organization to raise awareness and save lives.
"Our mission is to be a relentless force to help people live longer lives, and healthier lives," Murthy said.
Dawn Mortimer, Chief Administrative Officer for Total Administrative Services Corporation, helped recruit walkers and donors for this year's walk. The event's mission also hits close to home for her.
"My mother didn't have her heart checked regularly, nor her glucose levels, and she ended up suffering a massive stroke about 13 years ago, which changed our lives," Mortimer said. "About a month ago, she unfortunately passed away from cardiac disease."
Mortimer said her mom isn't alone. She said someone in the U.S. suffers a heart attack or stroke every 40 seconds. But, she added the good news: both are preventable.
"It's all changed by just doing a few things: quitting smoking, getting up and moving, being active, eating smart and making sure you get your numbers checked-- whether it be glucose, heart monitor, all of that," Mortimer said.
WKOW was a proud sponsor of the Madison Heart Walk.
You can donate to the cause here.