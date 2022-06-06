Madison hi-rise closes for third time for structural concerns

MADISON (WKOW) — A building in downtown Madison that has closed and reopened several times recently is closing yet again.
According to a press release from a city building inspector, 131 West Wilson is being closed again after "owners failed to comply with conditions of occupancy."
It's the third closure in the last year. Previously, the building first closed in September, 2021, for structural concerns. It reopened in October and then closed again in December "due to the failure of the owner to provide ongoing monitoring of the temporary shoring system."
The building reopened again January, but building owner Greg Rice was notified in May that the building could close again after a missed inspection of the shores. They were given until June 6 at 1 p.m. to submit the inspection.
City officials do not believe the building is "at risk of imminent collapse."
Rice has filed for a demolition permit, and that request is "tentatively scheduled" to be heard at a City of Madison Plan Commission meeting at the end of June.