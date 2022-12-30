Madison high-rise residents evacuated after carbon monoxide leak

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison apartment building was evacuated Thursday night after the source of a carbon monoxide leak couldn't be found, according to the Madison Fire Department.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said fire crews responded to a carbon monoxide alarm at an apartment building on 510 West Washington Avenue around 11:45 p.m.
The alarm was only on the building's sixth floor, but when crews entered the building, their air monitors immediately detected carbon monoxide in the main lobby. As crews continued through the building, the readings of carbon monoxide increased to 60 parts per million.
Crews then pulled the building's fire alarm and began an evacuation.
Crews notified MGE and called for a property manager and began searching for the source of the carbon monoxide. Crews initially thought the source was the underground parking garage, but after the garage and hallways were ventilated, carbon monoxide was still in the structure.
Crews determined it wasn't safe for residents to remain in the building and fully evacuated it. Property management said they'd help displaced residents with hotel costs.
The scene was cleared around 3 a.m.
No illness due to carbon monoxide poisoning was reported.
27 News has reached out to the apartment complex to confirm that residents are displaced.