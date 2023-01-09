Madison high school postpones school drag show after receiving threatening messages

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's East High School is postponing its planned drag show after school officials say they received messages that "raised a number of safety concerns."
According to a release, the drag show was scheduled for January 19 and was led by a group of students from the school's Gener and Sexuality Alliance (GSA) club.
East High School principal Mikki Smith announced the postponement in a release Monday night:
"Without question, the safety of all our students, staff and families must be our top priority. Therefore, due to these recent safety concerns, we have decided to postpone this event to a later date. I know how disappointing this news will be for many of you, however we feel this decision was necessary to provide time to refine our safety plan around this very important celebration."