Madison hiring crossing guards for upcoming school year

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're looking for a part-time job where you can help kids get to school safety, Madison has you covered.
The city is looking to hire crossing guards for the upcoming school year.
No experience is necessary, and the city will provide uniform and paid training to help new crossing guards excel in the role.
The city states that -- in addition to making a difference in the community -- crossing guards have several benefits:
- They make $18.91/hour and work 10-15 hours a week.
- Work is Monday through Friday throughout the school year, with winter, spring and summer breaks off.
- Crossing guards also earn paid sick leave and get a free annual Metro bus pass.
More information about the role and the application can be found on at City of Madison Careers. The first round of interviews will be mid-August, and hiring will continue until all positions are filled.