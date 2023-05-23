 Skip to main content
Madison hit-and-run victim's loved ones cope with tragedy

  • Updated
MADISON (WKOW) -- The loved ones of a Madison hit-and-run victim cope with the tragedy of her death as the suspect in the incident prepares to face charges in court.

Madison Police officials said Anthony Moore, 24, drove through a red light Saturday at Aberg Avenue and Shopko Drive, hitting the victim as she crossed the road. Loved ones said the woman, 40, was walking a dog at the time. They say the dog survived.

Authorities said the car involved in the collision was found abandoned in the area of Jacobson Drive and Burke Avenue.

Police officials said officers then found the car's owner, Moore, and arrested him on the tentative charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit-and-run causing death.

Loved ones said the victim regularly crossed the intersection near her east side Madison home to get food and other items at the corner convenience store.

The victim's sister said she's still trying process what happened.

"It was my mom and I when we got the news, and we're still in shock," the sister said.

"I spoke to her on Mother's Day, and she was a person who was always willing to give," the sister said.

In 1999 as a teenager, the victim was badly hurt when seven of her companions were killed when a van carrying magazine subscription sellers crashed in Janesville.

Dane County's medical examiner has yet to publicly identify the victim.

Online court records show Moore's traffic citation history involves two tickets in the past eight months for operating with a suspended driver's license.

Records also show Moore was cited for reckless driving endangering safety by the state patrol in 2021.

One of Moore's relatives declined comment on Moore's driving when contacted by 27 News.

A spokesperson for Dane County's district attorney said Moore is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Tuesday.

