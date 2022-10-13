Madison home catches fire while under renovation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two people have been displaced after their west side home caught fire Thursday afternoon, according to the Madison Fire Department (MFD).
MFD spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said contractors were working on the house in the area of Doncaster Drive and Seminole Highway with a "heat-conducting device" when they noticed smoke coming from a nearby part of the wall.
They immediately called 911 and fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the front porch. The crew also found fire inside the home.
Two occupants have been displaced as a result of the fire. Fire investigators confirmed the fire was accidental and the result of the project work.