 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Madison home catches fire while under renovation

  • Updated
  • 0
doncaster fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- Two people have been displaced after their west side home caught fire Thursday afternoon, according to the Madison Fire Department (MFD).

MFD spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said contractors were working on the house in the area of Doncaster Drive and Seminole Highway with a "heat-conducting device" when they noticed smoke coming from a nearby part of the wall. 

They immediately called 911 and fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the front porch. The crew also found fire inside the home. 

Two occupants have been displaced as a result of the fire. Fire investigators confirmed the fire was accidental and the result of the project work.