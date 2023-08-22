Madison home damaged by fire soon after owners purchased it

MADISON (WKOW) -- A newly bought home on Madison's north side was significantly damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the Madison Fire Department.
Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said firefighters responded to a home on 4513 Barby Lane for a report of a fire that spread into the home's attic.
Crews arrived around 1:50 p.m. and knocked the fire down in less than 20 minutes.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, but the home suffered $100,000 in damages.
The fire damaged the kitchen, living room, garage, ceilings and roof. The home was recently purchased by not yet occupied, Schuster said.
In an update, Schuster said electrical work was being done in the home just before the fire. Investigators determined the fire was caused by electrical arcing.