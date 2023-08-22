 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions expected. Heat index values up
to 115 through this evening. Overnight heat index values of 80
to 85. Heat index values of 105 to 110 return for Thursday.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Madison home damaged by fire soon after owners purchased it

Madison house fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- A newly bought home on Madison's north side was significantly damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said firefighters responded to a home on 4513 Barby Lane for a report of a fire that spread into the home's attic.

Crews arrived around 1:50 p.m. and knocked the fire down in less than 20 minutes. 

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, but the home suffered $100,000 in damages.

Roof damage from Madison house fire

The fire damaged the kitchen, living room, garage, ceilings and roof. The home was recently purchased by not yet occupied, Schuster said.

In an update, Schuster said electrical work was being done in the home just before the fire. Investigators determined the fire was caused by electrical arcing.

