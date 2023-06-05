Madison home may be total loss after fire

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND CENTRAL WISCONSIN... The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect until midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha. Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the state. The air quality index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level across the advisory area. In general, the lowest PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast, while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information on current air quality, please see: https://airquality.wi.gov