...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY EXTENDED FOR SOUTHERN, EASTERN, AND
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has extended the
Air Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will now remain in effect
until midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in
the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada continues
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state. The air quality index is expected to range from the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level to the UNHEALTHY level
across the advisory area. In general, the lowest
PM2.5 concentrations are expected to the northwest and southeast,
while the highest concentrations are expected within the corridor
south of a Minneapolis/St Paul, MN to Ironwood, MI line and north
of a Dubuque, IA to Green Bay, WI line. It is recommended that
people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children
avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, while everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Madison home may be total loss after fire

  Updated
  • 0
Madison Fire Department logo

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department reports a home on the city's south side may be a total loss after a fire early Monday morning. 

Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said firefighters were called to a home on Sundstrom Street near Sunny Meade Lane around 6:30 a.m. 

On scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the home's roof. Crews searched for the fire by pulling down the ceiling inside the home and by cutting holes in the roof. 

Schuster said crews found the fire quickly and put it out, remaining in the area for awhile while cooling hotspots and clearing out smoke. 

No one was home during the fire.

Schuster said the fire caused "significant damage" to the home and the home may be a total loss. 

