Madison home may be total loss after fire

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Fire Department reports a home on the city's south side may be a total loss after a fire early Monday morning.
Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said firefighters were called to a home on Sundstrom Street near Sunny Meade Lane around 6:30 a.m.
On scene, firefighters found smoke coming from the home's roof. Crews searched for the fire by pulling down the ceiling inside the home and by cutting holes in the roof.
Schuster said crews found the fire quickly and put it out, remaining in the area for awhile while cooling hotspots and clearing out smoke.
No one was home during the fire.
Schuster said the fire caused "significant damage" to the home and the home may be a total loss.