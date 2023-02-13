Madison homeowner finds stranger inside screened in porch

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison homeowner woke up early Monday morning to find someone inside his screened-in porch.
Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers responded to the home on E. Mifflin St. near N. Few St. just after midnight.
The homeowner, his wife and their child were all home when he found a man within their screened in porch. Fryer said the man never tried to enter the home.
She reports the suspect "appeared" as if he was under the influence of drugs and told officers he was "trying to get home."
The man, who Fryer identified as Garret Olson, 43, was arrested for criminal trespass to a dwelling, disorderly conduct and a probation warrant.