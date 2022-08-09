Madison homeowner injured after fighting off intruder

MADISON (WKOW) — A man was injured when he confronted a man who was breaking into his home, according to the Madison Police Department.
MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were dispatched to the area of Randall Avenue and Drake Street around 11 p.m. Monday.
Fryer said the man was in his living room when he heard someone enter the home. He confronted the suspect and got into a "physical fight" with him.
Fryer said the homeowner was minorly injured, but managed to force the suspect outside. Part of the home was damaged during the exchange.
Officers, along with members from the K-9 and drone teams, surrounded the home to search for the suspect, eventually finding and arresting Ulises D. Gonzalez, 22, of Madison.
Gonzalez was arrested for attempted burglary, battery, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.