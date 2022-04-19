Madison homeownership program celebrates first graduate

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new program to help Black families in the Madison area buy homes is celebrating its first graduate.
Realtors teamed up with One City Schools to offer a program called "Own It: Building Black Wealth."
There are two aspects: an education program about wealth building and homeownership, and a $15,000 grant for a down payment for graduates.
"There's been a problem with real estate in Black and brown people owning real estate for quite some time. And the problem persists. And it's even bigger in Madison, Wisconsin. And we just want to be part of that solution instead of being part of that problem, Tiffany Malone, Co-Creator of Own It: Building Black Wealth said.
Organizers said there are cohorts and mentorships about how to build equity in your home.