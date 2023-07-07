Madison homicide suspect also wanted out-of-state

MADISON (WKOW) - A teenager wanted as a suspect in the June killing of a 20-year-old Madison man is also wanted out-of-state.

Madison Police Spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Julius Jones, 18, is the subject of a felony arrest warrant in Texas. Fryer did not specify what crime is involved with the Texas warrant.

Dane County Court records indicate Jones may have lived at one time in the Fort Worth area.

Madison Police officials identify Jones as a suspect in the June 18 fatal shooting of Nicholas Taylor-Washington, 20, on East Dayton Street. The victim's loved ones have said Taylor-Washington was in the wrong place at the wrong time when trouble erupted between groups of people.

Jones was out on bail in a car theft case at the time of the shooting.

Earlier this year, Jones finished a five month jail sentence. In June 2022, Jones and others crashed a stolen Toyota sedan on the beltline at Mineral Point Road and then holed-up in a nearby movie theater. Jones and others surrendered after a stand-off with responding police officers.

Jones has an August court date in the pending car theft case.

Anyone with information on Jones is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.