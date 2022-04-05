Madison homicide suspect given $1 million cash bail

MADISON (WKOW) — One of two men suspected in Madison's first homicide of 2022 appeared in court Tuesday.
Demone Cummins, 20, was formally charged with first degree intentional homicide and possession with intent to deliver heroin. At his initial court appearance, a commissioner set his bond at $1 million cash.
Cummins, along with Amond Galtney, are suspected in the shooting death of Dwayne Lee Collins on March 30 as he left the Dane County Jail around 5 p.m. Galtney did not appear in court Tuesday and has not yet been formally charged.
A criminal complaint alleges Cummins was the person who shot Collins. Officers obtained and analyzed footage from several city cameras which captured the shooting and the suspects fleeing immediately after. Video from the camera at W Doty Street and S Carroll Street shows a passenger getting out of a blue Ford Explorer and shooting Collins multiple times before returning to the vehicle and driving off.
When Cummins was taken into custody following a K9 search, authorities found four grams of heroin on his person. While in custody he told police he had come to Madison from Chicago with the intention of selling heroin.
Additionally, the criminal complaint alleges officers identified a second vehicle "which appeared to be coordinating with the Explorer based on movement of both vehicles around the jail area for the approximate 40 minutes before the shooting."
The complaint alleges the Ford Explorer and a Maroon Chevy Impala were "performing surveillance on the jail" anticipating Collins leaving the facility. It is unclear who was driving the Impala at this time.
The complaint also provides new information on a weapon recovered from Badger Road shortly after the shooting. A gun was on the 1000 block of W Badger Road at 6:15 p.m. on the day of the shooting. It's described as "black pistol with a mounted laser and an extended magazine."
Surveillance footage from a nearby home shows a weapon that looks similar to the gun recovered being thrown from a blue Ford Explorer matching the suspect vehicle description around 5:07 p.m.
Later, the gun would specifically be identified as a 40 caliber Glock 23, a semi-automatic pistol. According to the complaint, the weapon had a "selector switch," which is used to modify a semiautomatic firearm and make it capable of firing like a fully automatic gun.
Police analyzing the crime scene located 15, 40 caliber casings and determined the shots were fired within a span of three seconds. A detective claims in the criminal complaint that shooting five rounds a second for three seconds with accuracy from a semiautomatic is unlikely. Thus, he determines Cummins "likely possessed a Glock firearm capable of functioning as a fully automatic firearm by means of a switch at the time of the homicide."
Collins' autopsy determined he died of "three to four independent non-survivable gunshot wounds."