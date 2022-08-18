Madison homicide suspect given $1 million cash bond

MADISON (WKOW) — A Fitchburg man charged in a Madison homicide appeared in Wisconsin court for the first time Thursday.
At the initial appearance, a Dane County court commissioner set Aquille Lowe's bond at $1 million cash. In addition, Lowe was ordered to not possess any dangerous weapon, leave Wisconsin or leave his residence except under specific circumstances.
Lowe, who was arrested in Ohio on August 4, is charged in connection to the July 22 homicide of Laron Bynum, 18, of Milwaukee.
Online court records show Lowe is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. All of the charges have use of a dangerous weapon and repeater modifiers.
Authorities said Bynum was found shot in a white Kia on Vahlen Street. During a news conference in July about the shooting, Capt. Kelly Donahue with the Madison Police Department said the car was stolen.
A criminal complaint further explains Bynum was shot on Vera Court and the car was abandoned on Vahlen Street after it stopped working. The same document highlights how police identified Lowe as a suspect in the shooting through surveillance video and with witness testimony.